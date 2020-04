BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Provides Covid-19 Business Update

April 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc:

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES NO PAYOUT FOR ITS INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS FOR FISCAL 2020

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC - INSTITUTING OTHER TEMPORARY COST ACTIONS THAT WILL BE EFFECTIVE IN MOST WORLDWIDE LOCATIONS BY BEGINNING OF MAY

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC - COMPANY MATCH WILL BE SUSPENDED FOR U.S. EMPLOYEES PARTICIPATING IN 401(K) RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC - 25% SALARY REDUCTION FOR CHAIRMAN AND CEO BLAKE MORET

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC - BOARD HAS ALSO REDUCED ITS CASH FEES BY 50%