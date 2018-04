BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q2 Adj EPS $1.89

April 25 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc:

* ROCKWELL AUTOMATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES DIVIDEND 10 PERCENT

* Q2 SALES $1.651 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.66 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.89

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MILLION, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MILLION

* “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

* “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”

* “ GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”

* “WE ARE RAMPING UP INVESTMENTS TO ACCELERATE PROFITABLE GROWTH AND INCREASE LONG-TERM DIFFERENTIATION.”

* SEES FY 2018 ‍ORGANIC SALES​ UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PERCENT TO 7.5 PERCENT

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: