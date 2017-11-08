FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation to focus on its strategic plan after Emerson's bid - Conf call‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc

* Says would continue to execute on its strategic plan, referring to Emerson’s interest in Rockwell

* Says incentive compensation to be a modest headwind for FY 2018 Q1, while a year-over-year tailwind for overall fiscal 18

* Says does not expect year-over-year EPS growth in Q1, partly due to unusually low tax rate last year‍​

* Says China did about 12 percent of growth in FY17; expects China to be a little bit below at close to 10 percent in FY18

* Says expects its automotive business to grow in low-single digits in FY18, below the company average

* Says expects its consumer business to grow at about the company average, and heavy industry business to grow a little above

* Sees broad-based recovery in heavy industries in FY18

* Expects continued strong growth in powertrain and EV in FY18, despite overall automotive business growing in low single digits Further company coverage:

