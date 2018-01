Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc:

* ROCKWELL COLLINS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $2.011 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDED 37 CENT DISCRETE INCOME TAX BENEFIT FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: