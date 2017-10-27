FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* Rockwell Collins reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

* Q4 earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $2.193 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Rockwell Collins Inc - In light of pending acquisition of co by United Technologies Co will not hold conference call for Q4 results

* Rockwell Collins Inc - In light of pending acquisition of co by United Technologies co will not be issuing guidance for fiscal year 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

