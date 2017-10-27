BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc
* Rockwell Collins reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.80
* Q4 earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $2.193 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Rockwell Collins Inc - In light of pending acquisition of co by United Technologies Co will not hold conference call for Q4 results
* Rockwell Collins Inc - In light of pending acquisition of co by United Technologies co will not be issuing guidance for fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: