Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc:

* ROCKWELL COLLINS’ SHAREOWNERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY UTC

* ROCKWELL COLLINS INC - MORE THAN 96 PERCENT OF ALL VOTES CAST WERE IN FAVOR OF TRANSACTION

* ROCKWELL COLLINS INC - PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY Q3 OF 2018