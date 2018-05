BRIEF-Rockwell Medical Announces CEO Transition

May 22 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS FORMED A SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE

* BOARD ANNOUNCED THAT CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, ROBERT CHIOINI, HAS BEEN TERMINATED FROM HIS POSITIONS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - CHIOINI HAS RESIGNED AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD AND WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS AND RETAINED A LEADING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT CEO

* SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL A NEW CEO IS APPOINTED

* SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE TO COMPRISE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS BEN WOLIN, LISA COLLERAN AND JOHN COOPER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: