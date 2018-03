BRIEF-Rockwell Medical, Inc. Appoints Two Independent Executives To Board Of Directors

March 13 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT AND EXPERIENCED LIFE SCIENCES EXECUTIVES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC - WOLIN WAS ALSO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - APPOINTED LISA COLLERAN AND BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 7, 2018

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC - ‍REACHED SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH RICHMOND BROTHERS, AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR THAT IS BENEFICIAL OWNER OF 10.8% OF COMPANY’S STOCK​

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - AGREEMENT OUTLINES SUPPORT FOR CO’S PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD, RESULTING IN DIRECTOR TERMS OF 1 YEAR FOR ALL DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)