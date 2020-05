Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. FILES NEW DRUG SUBMISSION WITH HEALTH CANADA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF TRIFERIC® AVNU™

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - HAS A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH RMC CANADA, THROUGH WHICH CO WILL RECEIVE TRANSFER PRICE BASED ON TRIFERIC SALES IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: