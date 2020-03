March 9 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. OFFERED $15 MILLION BY MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP, LLC

* MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP - AS OF MARCH 9, ROCKWELL MEDICAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NOT ACCEPTED OR DECLINED MRAG’S $15 MILLION DOLLAR OFFER

* MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP - PLANS TO ACQUIRE ABOUT AN ADDITIONAL FIVE MILLION SHARES IN ROCKWELL MEDICAL