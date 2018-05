BRIEF-Rockwell Medical Says Independent Directors Determined CEO Termination Not Effective

May 23 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL SAYS DETERMINATION OF NON-CONFLICTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS WAS THAT CEO TERMINATION WAS NOT EFFECTIVE - SEC FILING

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - CEO CONTINUES TO SERVE AS CEO CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - CEO THROUGH COUNSEL NOTIFIED SEC OF ACTION TAKEN BY DIRECTORS WHOSE CONDUCT IS DISCUSSED IN DEMAND LETTER

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC - INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS PROCEEDING UNDER TWO NON-CONFLICTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS PATRICK BAGLEY AND RONALD BOYD.

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS HIRED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL TO CONDUCT INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN RESPONSE TO SHAREHOLDER DEMAND LETTER