March 11 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL DETERMINES MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP’S DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS ARE INVALID

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - MEDICAL RESOURCE ACQUISITION GROUP’S THREE DIRECTOR NOMINEES WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL - BOARD DETERMINED THAT MRAG FAILED TO PROPERLY DELIVER NOTICE OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS WITHIN PRESCRIBED ADVANCE NOTICE PERIOD