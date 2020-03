March 2 (Reuters) - Rockwell Medical Inc:

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL SAYS ON FEB 28, BENJAMIN WOLIN NOTIFIED BOARD OF OF HIS INTENT TO RESIGN AS A MEMBER OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC - SIZE OF BOARD HAS BEEN REDUCED TO SIX DIRECTORS