Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc:

* Rockwell provides further update on three subsidiaries in business rescue and provisional liquidation

* Provides further update as to developments with Rockwell Resources RSA , HC van Wyk Diamonds,Saxendrift Mine in South Africa ​

* Istotron, among other indicated to work with provisional liquidator to buy 3 subsidiaries out of provisional liquidation process​