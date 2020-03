BRIEF-Rockwool International A/S Group Says Suspends 2020 Outlook Owing To Coronavirus Uncertainties

March 24 (Reuters) - Rockwool International A/S:

* GROUP SUSPENDS 2020 OUTLOOK OWING TO CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTIES

* ROCKWOOL - CO HAS EQUITY RATIO CLOSE TO 80 PERCENT, IS NET DEBT FREE AND HAS LONG-TERM UNUSED COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES EXCEEDING EUR 400 MILLION

* ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL-AS SOON AS CO IS ABLE TO FAIRLY ASSESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS, CO TO REVERT WITH UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL- WILL CONTINUE WITH ANNOUNCED SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM AND MAINTAIN CURRENT PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND AT UPCOMING AGM ON 1 APRIL