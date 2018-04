April 11 (Reuters) - Rockwool International A/S:

* TO ALLOCATE RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS, INCLUDING PHANTOM UNITS TO GROUP OF UPTO 70 EMPLOYEES IN LEADING POSITIONS

* RSU PROGRAM WILL HAVE NO DILUTION EFFECT ON EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS TOTAL FAIR VALUE OF RSU ALLOCATION IS EUR 2.25 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: