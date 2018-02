Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rocky Brands Inc:

* ROCKY BRANDS, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 SALES $67 MILLION VERSUS $67 MILLION

* ‍ INVENTORY DECREASED 5.1%, OR $3.5 MILLION, TO $65.6 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: