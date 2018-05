May 9 (Reuters) - Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc:

* . REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RECORD FIRST QUARTER NEW EQUIPMENT SALES

* Q1 SALES C$219.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$222 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS-AGRICULTURE AND AGRI-FOOD CANADA SEES TOTAL PRODUCTION OF PRINCIPAL FIELD CROPS TO BE 93.1 MILLION TONS FOR 2017-2018 CROP YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: