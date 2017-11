Nov 30 (Reuters) - Rodin Income Trust Inc​ ‍

* RODIN INCOME TRUST INC​ FILES TO SAY IT IS OFFERING UP TO $1 BILLION IN SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK TO THE PUBLIC IN ITS PRIMARY OFFERING - SEC FILING