BRIEF-Rogers Communications Is Waiving Long Distance Voice Calling Fees Across Canada Until April 30

March 16 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc:

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS - FOR WIRELESS, HOME PHONE CONSUMERS & SMALL BUSINESSES, CO IS WAIVING LONG DISTANCE VOICE CALLING FEES ACROSS CANADA UNTIL APRIL 30

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS - CO’S BRANDS FIDO AND CHATR ARE ALSO WAIVING LONG DISTANCE VOICE CALLING FEES ACROSS CANADA UNTIL APRIL 30

* ROGERS - CO, FIDO WILL WAIVE ROAM LIKE HOME, FIDO ROAM & PAY-PER-USE ROAMING FEES IN AVAILABLE DESTINATIONS FOR POSTPAID CONSUMERS UNTIL APRIL 30

* ROGERS - CO, FIDO WILL WAIVE ROAM LIKE HOME, FIDO ROAM & PAY-PER-USE ROAMING FEES IN AVAILABLE DESTINATIONS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES UNTIL APRIL 30

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - ROGERS AND FIDO HAVE TEMPORARILY REMOVED DATA USAGE CAPS FOR CUSTOMERS ON LIMITED HOME INTERNET PLANS

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS - TEMPORARY REMOVAL OF DATA USAGE CAPS FOR CUSTOMERS ON LIMITED HOME INTERNET PLANS IN PLACE FROM NOW UNTIL MAY 31

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS - IN COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT, CO OFFERING MICROSOFT TEAMS AND OFFICE 365 FREE FOR SIX MONTHS