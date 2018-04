BRIEF-Rogers Communications Reports Qtrly Basic Earnings Per Share $0.83

April 19 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS 95,000 VERSUS ADDITIONS OF 60,000 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PERCENT VERSUS 1.10 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BILLION

* THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25

* QTRLY CABLE INTERNET SUBSCRIBER NET ADDITIONS 26,000

* QTRLY CABLE INTERNET SUBSCRIBER NET ADDITIONS 26,000

* QTRLY CABLE TELEVISION NET LOSSES 12,000