BRIEF-Rogers Communications Reports Qtrly EPS Of ‍$0.81​

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.81​

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.88​

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - QTRLY REVENUE $3,632 MILLION VERSUS $3,510 MILLION

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC SEES ‍GROWTH IN REVENUE OF 3% TO 5% FOR 2018​

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC SEES ‍CAPEX OF $2.65 TO $2.85 BILLION, FOCUSED ON NETWORK INVESTMENTS FOR 2018​

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC SEES ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 5% TO 7%, AND FREE CASH FLOW OF 3% TO 5% FOR 2018​

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - QTRLY WIRELESS POSTPAID NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS 72,000 VERSUS ADDITIONS OF 93,000 LAST YEAR

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.48 PERCENT VERSUS 1.35 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED ARPU $63.46 VERSUS $60.72 LAST YEAR

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - QTRLY CABLE INTERNET SUBSCRIBER NET ADDITIONS 17,‍​000 VERSUS ADDITIONS OF 30,000 LAST YEAR

* ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC - QTRLY CABLE TELEVISION NET LOSSES 13,‍​000 VERSUS NET LOSSES OF 13,000 LAST YEAR