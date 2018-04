BRIEF-Rogers Corp Qtrly Net Sales $214.6 Million

April 26 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

* GUIDES ITS 2018 Q2 NET SALES TO A RANGE OF $210 TO $220 MILLION

* ROGERS GUIDES ITS 2018 Q2 EARNINGS TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS ARE GUIDED TO A RANGE OF $1.25 TO $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

* ROGERS GUIDES 2018 FULL YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN RANGE OF $50 TO $60 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39, REVENUE VIEW $212.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.46, REVENUE VIEW $214.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S