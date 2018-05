May 18 (Reuters) - Rogers Corp:

* ROGERS CORP SAYS ON MAY 17, MARK WEAVER WAS APPOINTED AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ROGERS CORP - WEAVER IS EXPECTED TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER UNTIL CO HIRES A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source bit.ly/2IsUZzg Further company coverage: