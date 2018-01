Jan 22 (Reuters) - ‍Rogers Media:

* ‍ROGERS MEDIA - ANNOUNCED IT HAS AGREED WITH VICE CANADA TO TERMINATE THEIR JOINT VENTURE IN VICE STUDIO CANADA AND VICELAND​

* ‍ROGERS MEDIA SAYS VICELAND CONTENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS ON VICE.COM​

* ROGERS MEDIA SAYS TRANSFERRED INTEREST IN VICE STUDIO CANADA TO VICE CANADA, VICELAND WILL CEASE BROADCASTING ON MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: