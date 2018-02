Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc:

* ROGERS SUGAR INC.: 1ST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ROGERS SUGAR INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* ROGERS SUGAR INC - REVENUES FOR CURRENT QUARTER AMOUNTED TO $204.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $45.3 MILLION