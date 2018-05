BRIEF-Rogers Sugar Receives Toronto Stock Exchange Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

May 22 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc:

* ROGERS SUGAR RECEIVES TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE APPROVAL FOR NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* ROGERS SUGAR INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL OF TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO PROCEED WITH A NCIB TO PURCHASE UP TO 1.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* ROGERS SUGAR INC - BID WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018, AND TERMINATE ON MAY 23, 2019

* ROGERS SUGAR INC - ALSO IMPLEMENTED AN AUTOMATIC REPURCHASE PLAN WITH A BROKER IN ORDER TO FACILITATE REPURCHASES OF ITS SHARES UNDER ITS NCIB