March 18 (Reuters) - ROIVANT:

* ROIVANT ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF ANTI-GM-CSF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TO PREVENT AND TREAT ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* ROIVANT SCIENCES - PHASE 1 STUDY OF GIMSILUMAB CONDUCTED BY ROIVANT COMPLETED DOSING LAST MONTH FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE NON-CLINICAL RESEARCH

* ROIVANT - WILL PRIORITIZE TRIALS OF GIMSILUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INSTEAD OF A PHASE 2 TRIAL IN A SEPARATE DISEASE AREA Source text for Eikon: