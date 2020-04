April 15 (Reuters) - Roivant:

* ROIVANT DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PIVOTAL BREATHE CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING GIMSILUMAB IN COVID-19 PATIENTS FOR THE PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* ROIVANT - FDA HAS AGREED THAT BREATHE CLINICAL TRIAL COULD SUPPORT REGISTRATION IF SUCCESSFUL

* ROIVANT - BREATHE IS AN ADAPTIVE, RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL EXPECTED TO ENROLL UP TO 270 PATIENTS