BRIEF-Roivant Provides Updates For Pivotal Breathe Clinical Trial Evaluating Gimsilumab In COVID-19 Patients

May 13 (Reuters) - ROIVANT SCIENCES :

* ROIVANT PROVIDES UPDATES FOR PIVOTAL BREATHE CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING GIMSILUMAB IN COVID-19 PATIENTS FOR THE PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* ROIVANT SCIENCES - INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS BREATHE TRIAL CONTINUATION AFTER PRE-SPECIFIED SAFETY ASSESSMENT

* ROIVANT SCIENCES - BREATHE TRIAL PARTICIPANTS WILL BE PERMITTED TO USE INVESTIGATIONAL ANTIVIRALS INCLUDING REMDESIVIR

* ROIVANT SCIENCES - GIMSILUMAB HAS DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE BASED ON DATA COLLECTED TO DATE