Sept 19 (Reuters) - Roka Bioscience Inc

* Roka Bioscience says ‍on Sept 19, 2017, Roka Bioscience entered into fourth amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC Filing​

* Roka Bioscience - ‍As per amendment, co repaid in full outstanding balance of $4 million under its term loan with Comerica​