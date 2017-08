July 28 (Reuters) - Rokiskio Suris Ab

* SAYS SALES OF GROUP EUR 122. 7 MILLION , I.E. MORE BY 26.36 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* SAYS SIX MONTH 2017 CONSOLIDATED NON-AUDITED NET PROFIT EUR 844 THOUSAND VERSUS 2016 H1 LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)