April 24 (Reuters) - Roku Inc:

* ROKU ADDS LIVE AND LINEAR NEWS FROM ABC NEWS, CHEDDAR, PEOPLE TV AND MORE TO GROWING COLLECTION OF FREE STREAMING ENTERTAINMENT IN THE ROKU CHANNEL

