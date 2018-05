BRIEF-Roku Qtrly Net Loss Per Share Attributable To Common Stockholders $0.07

May 9 (Reuters) - Roku Inc:

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE UP 36% YOY TO $136.6 MILLION

* ACTIVE ACCOUNTS UP 47% YOY TO 20.8 MILLION AT QUARTER END

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.07

* QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER (ARPU) UP 50% YOY TO $15.07 (TRAILING 12-MONTH BASIS)

* SEES FY TOTAL NET REVENUE $685 MILLION TO $705 MILLION

* SEES Q2 NET LOSS OF $19 MILLION TO NET LOSS OF $14 MILLION

* SEES FY NET LOSS OF $40 MILLION TO NET LOSS OF $25 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15, REVENUE VIEW $127.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: