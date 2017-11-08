FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Roku qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $8.79
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

BRIEF-Roku qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $8.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Roku Inc:

* Roku Inc - qtrly total net revenue increased 40% yoy to $124.8 million‍​

* Roku Inc - qtrly average revenue per user grew 37% yoy to $12.68

* Roku Inc - active accounts increased 48% yoy to 16.7 million at quarter end‍​

* Roku Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted $8.79

* Roku - sees Q4 total net revenue $175 million to $190 million‍​

* Roku - sees Q4 net loss $14 million to $8 million

* Roku - third quarter net loss of $46.2 million was impacted by a $37.7 million charge

* Roku - Q3 pro forma basic net loss per share, which excludes the impact of the change in fair market value, was $0.10

* Q3 revenue view $110.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $177.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2yiTuu2) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.