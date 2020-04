April 28 (Reuters) - Rollins Inc:

* BOARD DECLARED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE PAYABLE JUNE 10, 2020 TO STOCKHOLDERS

* DIVIDEND CHANGE REFLECTS A REDUCTION FOR CURRENT PERIOD IN ANTICIPATION OF NUMEROUS BUSINESS-RELATED PANDEMIC UNCERTAINTIE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)