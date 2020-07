BRIEF-Rolls-Royce CEO says at early stage of reviewing balance sheet options

July 9 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC:

* CEO SAYS WILL RE-PAY ANY UK GOVERNMENT FURLOUGH COSTS FOR UK EMPLOYEES LATER MADE REDUNDANT

* CEO SAYS AT EARLY STAGE OF REVIEWING RANGE OF OPTIONS ON BALANCE SHEET, NO DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE

* CEO SAYS WILL GIVE MORE COLOUR ON OUTLOOK FOR CASHFLOW IN 2021 AT TIME OF HALF-YEAR RESULTS

* CEO SAYS THE THING GOVERNMENTS CAN DO TO SUPPORT INDUSTRY IS TO GET PEOPLE FLYING AGAIN

* CEO SAYS NO GOVERNMENT CAN WAVE A MAGIC WAND AND REPLACE CONSUMER DEMAND FOR FLYING

* CEO SAYS CAN BE PROFITABLE AND CASH GENERATIVE IN THE WIDEBODY SECTOR, BUT NEED TO RESIZE BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS IT MAY BE SENSIBLE TO REMOVE SOME SITES AS WELL AS PEOPLE

* CEO SAYS RETURN TO INVESTMENT GRADE HAS BEEN AND CONTINUES TO BE A PRIORITY Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)