March 2 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc:

* ROLLS-ROYCE SIGNS CONTRACT WITH HINKLEY POINT C TO SUPPLY HEAT EXCHANGERS‍​

* 80 CO ENGINEERS AND SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALISTS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON THE PROJECTS AT ITS BARNWOOD, DERBY AND WARRINGTON BASES‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2GT9BSY) Further company coverage: