March 27 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC:

* TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ALL BUT ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY WITHIN OUR UK CIVIL AEROSPACE FACILITIES FOR ONE WEEK FROM MIDNIGHT ON 27 MARCH.

* DURING THIS TIME, WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN OUR CRITICAL CAPABILITY THAT ENSURES AIRLINES CAN CONTINUE TO OPERATE

* COLLEAGUES WILL CONTINUE TO BE PAID

* WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPLY AND SUPPORT ENGINES THAT POWER MILITARY AIRCRAFT, NAVAL VESSELS AND OTHER VEHICLES