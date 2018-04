BRIEF-Rolls Royce, Woodward Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L'Orange

April 9 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc:

* ROYCE AND WOODWARD, INC. ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE, A WORLD CLASS FUEL INJECTION SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

* SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MILLION

* WOODWARD INC- ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS

* WOODWARD INC- ‍L'ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L'ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD'S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT​