FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Roma Group announces share consolidation and rights issue
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
China
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Roma Group announces share consolidation and rights issue

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Roma Group Ltd

* Proposes to implement rights issue on basis of three rights shares for every two consolidated shares held at subscription price of hk$0.15 per rights share

* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$257.5 million

* Proposes to consolidate every four issued and unissued existing shares of par value of hk$0.016 each into one consolidated share of hk$0.064 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.