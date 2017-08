July 27 (Reuters) - Roma Group Ltd

* Unit as purchaser, entered into GSGM agreement with glory sky group as vendor and yeung as guarantor

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire & glory sky group has conditionally agreed to sell gsgm sale shares at consideration of hk$42 million

* An application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 28 July 2017