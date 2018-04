April 12 (Reuters) - Roman Pipia:

* LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ISSUED IN HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE OF ENGLAND AND WALES ON BEHALF OF ROMAN PIPIA HAVE BEEN SERVED ON BGEO GROUP PLC

* PIPIA’S CASE THAT AUCTION IMPROPERLY CONSTITUTED, INVOLVED CONNECTED PARTIES INCLUDING BGEO, ASSETS OF RUSTAVI AZOT SOLD AT UNDERVALUE

* AMOUNT CLAIMED BY PIPIA TO BGEO TO FULLY COMPENSATE HIM IS ABOUT $994 MILLION