June 27 (Reuters) - ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA:

* THREE POWER SUPPLIERS TEAM UP TO FORM A NEW NATIONAL SERVICES COMPANY WITH AN OFFICE IN MORGES

* ROMANDE ENERGIE AND ITS BUSINESS PARTNERS ARE JOINING FORCES WITH EBM AG AND EKZ AG TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE

* NAME OF NEW COMPANY CANNOT BE PUBLICLY DISCLOSED AT PRESENT TIME