Sept 12 (Reuters) - ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA:

* REVENUES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 DECLINED BY 5% TO CHF 277M‍​

* H1 GROSS PROFIT DIPPED BY 4% TO CHF 136M

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 34M, DOWN CHF 21M RELATIVE TO PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* EXPECTS A FULL-YEAR BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017