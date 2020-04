BRIEF-Romande Energie Holding FY Net Profit Down At CHF 36.4 Million

April 6 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA:

* REVENUES OF THE ROMANDE ENERGIE GROUP WERE STABLE RELATIVE TO 2019 AT CHF 593.3 MILLION

* INCREASE IN FY GROSS PROFIT TO CHF 306.9 MILLION

* IN 2019, EBITDA DECREASED TO CHF 131.0 MILLION AND EBIT TO CHF 65.0 MILLION

* GROUP’S FY MARGINS HELD UP AT 22% AND 11% OF NET REVENUES, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED WITH 22% AND 12% IN 2018

* NO CHANGE TO DIVIDEND

* FORECASTS THAT 2020 OPERATING RESULTS WILL BE LOWER THAN IN 2019.

* WILL RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 36 PER SHARE, UNCHANGED RELATIVE TO THE 2018 DIVIDEND

* 2019 NET PROFIT WAS CHF 36.4 MILLION, DOWN CHF 17.7 MILLION RELATIVE TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR