April 16 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA:

* NET REVENUES REPORTED BY THE GROUP FOR 2017 FELL BY 4.4% TO CHF 575M.

* FY EBIT DOWN BY 20.1% TO CHF 78M

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 121M, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 6.1%

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 36 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018 FORECASTS THAT OPERATING RESULTS WILL BE IN LINE WITH 2017