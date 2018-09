Sept 5 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA:

* H1 EBITDA AND EBIT INCREASED RESPECTIVELY BY + 20% TO CHF 77 MILLION AND + 34% TO CHF 50 MILLION

* H1 INCREASE IN GROUP NET SALES OF CHF 15 MILLION OR 5% TO CHF 292 MILLION