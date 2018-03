March 14 (Reuters) - Itron Inc:

* ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS

* ITRON - ROMANIAN WATER UTILITY TO INSTALL NEARLY 30,000 ITRON FLODIS/FLOSTAR M WATER METERS EQUIPPED WITH RADIO MODULES TO ADDRESS WATER LOSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: