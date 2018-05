May 23 (Reuters) - RomReal Ltd:

* SAYS NET RESULT FOR QUARTER WAS EUR 148,000 LOSS COMPARED TO A EUR 284,000 LOSS IN 1Q 2017

* QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE WAS EUR 0.48 (NOK 4.71) PER SHARE, 0.8 PER CENT LOWER COMPARED TO QUARTER 4 2017